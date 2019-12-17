Dr. Howard Reinke, 85

Dr. Howard William Reinke, 85, of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson.
Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service on Friday, Dec. 13 at Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson. Visitation continued at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, followed by the 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson.
Howard William Reinke was born Dec. 20, 1933 on the family farm north of Hankinson, to Leonard “Red” and Veronica Reinke. He attended country school for two years then entered and graduated from St. Francis Academy, Hankinson, in 1951. He worked on the family farm then entered the U.S. Army in 1953. He trained at Ft. Riley, Kansas, and was an intermediate speed code operator. Howard spent one year in Korea and six months in Japan during the Korean War. He then attended the AC College (what is now North Dakota State University, Fargo) for two years as a pre-dental student.
On Sept. 13, 1958 he was united in marriage to Mary “Barbara” Lewis of Hankinson. They moved to Minneapolis, where Howard attended the University of Minnesota Dental School graduating in 1962. Son Jeffrey came along in 1959, David 1962, Brian 1963, Andrea 1964 and Bill in 1970. He practiced dentistry in Ada, Minnesota, Fargo, North Dakota, and opened up his own practice in 1966 in Hankinson. He retired from active dental service in 1997.
One of Howard’s dreams was to have a lake cottage in Minnesota and in 1970 he purchased a cottage on Ottertail Lake, Minnesota. Many happy and memorable summers were spent there with Barb and the kids.
Howard was a member of the Dental Service Corporation of North Dakota and became the dental consultant in 1980 until 2011. He was a member of the American Dental Association and the North Dakota Dental Association. Howard liked to hunt, fish, garden, read and woodwork. He took many trips to hunt and fish with his sons, friends and nephews, Mike and Rob Reinke.
Howard was a member of St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson, was active in the parish council and sang bass in the choir for more than 50 years. He was also the municipal judge for five years for the city of Hankinson.
Howard was a member of the American Legion and VFW.
Howard is survived by three sons: David, Valley City, North Dakota, Brian, Hankinson, and Bill, Hankinson; one daughter, Andrea (Jeff) Stein, Hankinson; six grandchildren: Caitlyn (Chris) Van Horssen, Lindsey Stein, Brenna Stein, Ben Reinke, Carly Reinke and Spencer Reinke; one great-grandchild, Edith Van Horssen; two sisters: Jeanne (Steve) Jacobson and Carole (Les) Haverland; sisters- and brother-in-law: Betty Reinke and Rosa (Fred) Lewis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Red and Vera Reinke; wife, Barbara; son, Jeffrey; brother, Chuck Reinke; and three sisters: Lt. Col. Frances Reinke, Margaret Peiffer and Joan Bertsch.
Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, was in charge of funeral arrangements.
