Dreah Frolek plans a lifetime of running to keep physically fit

Dreah Frolek has either been at the top — or near it — at every cross country meet this season. She is shown here taking first place at Sargent Central-Lidgerwood-Oakes’ home meet Monday.

 Karen Speidel | News Monitor

When Dreah Frolek isn’t running, she’s thinking about it, logging mile after mile, week after week, to stay atop the leader board in Class B cross country. Here’s what she has to say about this sport, and her life as a runner:

Question: Have you ever kept track of the number of miles you run in the course of a week? Answer: One week I did 80 miles. That was way more than normal. It was hard.

Question: Your assistant coach Mark Wisnewski said you run at practice, and then sometimes he will see you running again later. Is that part of your training regimen? Answer: Sometimes I feel like we don’t work out enough in practice, so I try to run a little more, to push myself a little more.

Question: Why cross country? Why not volleyball as a fall sport? Answer: Running has been in my family a long time. My sister Peyton ran, which is the reason I run. Seeing her run it was like, “oh my gosh, she’s so good, that’s so cool.” I want to be just like her.

Question: You are just like your older sister Peyton, who was winning meets at your age, just like you. Does that surprise you? Answer: Yes. I am just happy to try my best.

Question: Why is your family so good at running? Answer: Peyton is very determined. She was very driven, which drove us to do our very best. I am kind of built like a distance runner too, so that helps. We push each other and I think that does help a lot.

Question: Do you feel like you had to run cross country because Peyton did so well at this sport? Answer: No, I don’t feel like I had to. It was more like I wanted to. Because I got to be in cross country with her when I was in seventh grade, it was really cool and really fun.

Question: What do you say to people who say they don’t like to run? Answer: No one loves to run. Running is hard, it’s always going to be hard. I don’t know, it’s just, this feeling that comes with running to see what you can accomplish, what you can do. Again, having people to do it with you really helps.

Question: How often do you think about running in the course of a day? Answer: I think about it a lot. In the morning before I go to school, oh, I have to pack snacks since I am going to run after school. Or like, mentally prepare myself. I would say this sport is more mentally challenging than physically.

Question: What do you want to do after high school? Answer: I want to run in college, I really do. Go to college, run in college, maybe go into a medical field when I am older.

Question: Do you always see yourself as being a runner, even after college? Answer: Oh yeah, me and Drew talk about it a lot. We talk about when we are old ladies and we are going to go on a morning walk.

Question: What do you like most about running? Answer: I like running with Drew and with Olivia and Peyton, that is what I like the most about it.

Question: What do you like least about running? Answer: Mental part of it is very hard.

Question: How do you get past that part when you are only 15 years old? Answer: I don’t know, whenever a thought mental thought comes across like, oh my gosh, I am so tired, you have to do this to keep going, to counter every bad thought with a positive one.

