Dreah Frolek plans a lifetime of running to keep physically fit

When Dreah Frolek isn’t running, she’s thinking about it, logging mile after mile, week after week, to stay atop the leader board in Class B cross country. Here’s what she has to say about this sport, and her life as a runner:
Question: Have you ever kept track of the number of miles you run in the course of a week? Answer: One week I did 80 miles. That was way more than normal. It was hard.
Question: Your assistant coach Mark Wisnewski said you run at practice, and then sometimes he will see you running again later. Is that part of your training regimen? Answer: Sometimes I feel like we don’t work out enough in practice, so I try to run a little more, to push myself a little more.
Question: Why cross country? Why not volleyball as a fall sport? Answer: Running has been in my family a long time. My sister Peyton ran, which is the reason I run. Seeing her run it was like, “oh my gosh, she’s so good, that’s so cool.” I want to be just like her.
Question: You are just like your older sister Peyton, who was winning meets at your age, just like you. Does that surprise you? Answer: Yes. I am just happy to try my best.
Question: Why is your family so good at running? Answer: Peyton is very determined. She was very driven, which drove us to do our very best. I am kind of built like a distance runner too, so that helps. We push each other and I think that does help a lot.
Question: Do you feel like you had to run cross country because Peyton did so well at this sport? Answer: No, I don’t feel like I had to. It was more like I wanted to. Because I got to be in cross country with her when I was in seventh grade, it was really cool and really fun.
Question: What do you say to people who say they don’t like to run? Answer: No one loves to run. Running is hard, it’s always going to be hard. I don’t know, it’s just, this feeling that comes with running to see what you can accomplish, what you can do. Again, having people to do it with you really helps.
Question: How often do you think about running in the course of a day? Answer: I think about it a lot. In the morning before I go to school, oh, I have to pack snacks since I am going to run after school. Or like, mentally prepare myself. I would say this sport is more mentally challenging than physically.
Question: What do you want to do after high school? Answer: I want to run in college, I really do. Go to college, run in college, maybe go into a medical field when I am older.
Question: Do you always see yourself as being a runner, even after college? Answer: Oh yeah, me and Drew talk about it a lot. We talk about when we are old ladies and we are going to go on a morning walk.
Question: What do you like most about running? Answer: I like running with Drew and with Olivia and Peyton, that is what I like the most about it.
Question: What do you like least about running? Answer: Mental part of it is very hard.
Question: How do you get past that part when you are only 15 years old? Answer: I don’t know, whenever a thought mental thought comes across like, oh my gosh, I am so tired, you have to do this to keep going, to counter every bad thought with a positive one.
