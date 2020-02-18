Quantcast
BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

Eagles break open close game against Tigers

Tri-State junior guard Derick Carl.

 Submitted

After trading baskets with Tri-State for three quarters, Enderlin went on a 48-point scoring flurry in the second half to break open what had otherwise been a tight game Friday, Feb. 6.

Enderlin shot 49 percent from the field to beat the Tigers 86-70. For their part, the Tigers shot 34 percent, hitting 22-63 shots in this boys basketball game.

The Tiger guards were responsible for much of Tri-State’s scoring, paced by junior Derick Carl’s 21 points. Teammates Brady Grefsrud chipped in 19 points, while Robert Mendoza scored 11.

SCORING: Derick Carl 21, Brady Grefsrud 19, Robert Mendoza 11, Jared Tangen 8, Nick Bladow 7, Brandon Gruenwald 4.

