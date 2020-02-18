Eagles break open close game against Tigers

After trading baskets with Tri-State for three quarters, Enderlin went on a 48-point scoring flurry in the second half to break open what had otherwise been a tight game Friday, Feb. 6.
Enderlin shot 49 percent from the field to beat the Tigers 86-70. For their part, the Tigers shot 34 percent, hitting 22-63 shots in this boys basketball game.
The Tiger guards were responsible for much of Tri-State’s scoring, paced by junior Derick Carl’s 21 points. Teammates Brady Grefsrud chipped in 19 points, while Robert Mendoza scored 11.
SCORING: Derick Carl 21, Brady Grefsrud 19, Robert Mendoza 11, Jared Tangen 8, Nick Bladow 7, Brandon Gruenwald 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.