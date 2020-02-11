Quantcast
BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

Eagles soar past Warbirds Monday

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood junior guard Preston Bohnenstingl.

Outmatched by Enderlin’s height and physicality made things complicated for Wyndmere-Lidgerwood boys.

The Eagles won 76-48 Monday night at home. The Warbirds were led by Preston Bohnenstingl’s 18 points. Teammate Levi Metcalf added 11 points.

“I felt we took care of the ball much better than we had been, but again it comes down to making shots and getting stops on the defensive end. We didn’t do that consistently. That has been the story this season,” said Warbird coach Todd Hosford.

SCORING

Carson Buchholz 3, Levi Metcalf 11, Preston Bohnenstingl 18, Cory Hulm 2, Zach Frankki 2, Ethan Witt 4, Bryer Kaczynski 4, Nick Puetz 4.

