EBEL TO JOIN WILDCAT SOFTBALL RANKS

Maxine Ebel is shown here with her parents, Todd and Paula Ebel, and Pirate Fastpitch head coach Mike Loll.

Maxine Ebel, a senior at Lidgerwood High School and an All-State player for the Pirate Fastpitch program, has signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her academic career at the North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton.

She wukk continue her softball career playing for the Wildcats. The Wildcats compete in NCAA JUCO Division III softball and finished third in the nation in 2017-2018. They are coached by Mike Oehlke, who is in his third season as head coach.

