Eco-Ed Tour held at Bagg Bonanza Farm

The second day of the Eco-Ed Tour took place at the Bagg Bonanza Farm on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. The day before, Wahpeton students attended the eco tour. On Wednesday, schools from the rural surrounding areas participated.
Seventh graders from Hankinson, Wyndmere, Fairmount, Lidgerwood and Richland 44 gathered at the farm in Mooreton.
Students were divided in groups and rotated through activities. They learned from five different areas of the ecosystem, including the prairie, soils & erosion, water quality, wetlands and woodlands.
Jen Klostreich, the Watershed Coordinator from Richland SCD posed the question to students, "why should we care about water quality?" Utilizing a model from the ND Department of Health, she talked about drinking water and using it for cooking.
From Richland County NRCS, Tanner Tougas and Riley Breuer combined facts with fun. The two ran students through an informational bingo on prairie plants and grasses. They posed questions to students, and if the answers were on their boards, they would mark it. Prizes were in the form of candy.
The Fargo Soil Survey staff of NRCS delivered information on soil layers and types. Keith Kinneberg, District Technician with Richland SCD talked about forestry facts. A jeopardy game led by Tewaukon National Refuge staff was going on in the historical Icehouse.
Following a lunch put on by the Bagg Bonanza farm staff, the students participated in a presentation put on by the Chahinkapa Zoo. Three animals were brought before the crowd.
A bull snake, Frida the black-hooded ferret and the three-banded armadillo brought much excitement and cheer from the kids. Facts on the animals were given, and students asked curious questions. They then had the opportunity to pet the animals before leaving for the day.
As part of the tour, students were given tests before arriving and after leaving. Whichever group showed the highest increase in scores would win a pizza party for their group hosted by the Bagg Bonanza Farm.