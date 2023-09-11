Eco-Ed Tour held at Bagg Bonanza Farm
Buy Now

The historical Bagg Bonanza Farm in Mooreton, ND. 

The second day of the Eco-Ed Tour took place at the Bagg Bonanza Farm on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. The day before, Wahpeton students attended the eco tour. On Wednesday, schools from the rural surrounding areas participated.

Seventh graders from Hankinson, Wyndmere, Fairmount, Lidgerwood and Richland 44 gathered at the farm in Mooreton. 

Eco-Ed Tour held at Bagg Bonanza Farm
Buy Now

Watershed Coordinator for Richland SCD Jen Klostreich talked to students about water quality concerns. She utilized a model from the ND Department of Health. 
Eco-Ed Tour held at Bagg Bonanza Farm
Buy Now

Richland County NRCS Tanner Tougas and Riley Breuer hosted an informational Bingo Game on prairie plants and grasses. The pair would ask a question and if the students had the answer on their board, they would mark it. 
Eco-Ed Tour held at Bagg Bonanza Farm
Buy Now

Students learned about the three-banded armadillo, afterwards, they were excited to touch it. 
Eco-Ed Tour held at Bagg Bonanza Farm
Buy Now

Chahinkapa Zoo staff Melissa held Frida the black-hooded ferret. She talked to students about the ferret before they lined up to pet Frida. 


Tags