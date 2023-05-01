Education leaders talk student meal availability

Editor’s Note: This month’s Point of View series examines the impact of North Dakota and Minnesota’s legislative sessions on the Southern Red River Valley. Votes can make the difference in shaping public policy and social attitudes and we’re giving attention to three topics that are a part of everyday life. First up, food availability for North Dakota students.
Free and reduced cost meals are not likely to go away anytime soon in Southern Red River Valley school districts.
On Friday, April 28, the North Dakota Senate voted 42-4 for Senate Bill 2284. The bill revived the idea of paying for K-12 students’ lunches if the student’s family income was less than double the federal poverty level, which varies by a family’s size. Also on April 28, the North Dakota House of Representatives voted 77-15 for the bill.
District 25’s three legislators, state Sen. Larry Luick and state Rep. Cindy Schreiber-Beck, both Republicans, and state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Democratic-Nonpartisan League, were in the majorities for Friday’s votes. The votes came before the 68th North Dakota Legislative Assembly concluded in the predawn hours of Sunday, April 30.
Prior to the votes, News Monitor spoke with two superintendents. At the time, funding to aid with free and reduced cost lunches for qualifying students was not assured.
‘Of course, the cost has gone up, like it has in every place.’
Lidgerwood Public School, a K-12 school, is somewhat typical when it comes to free and reduced student meals. Superintendent and Elementary Principal Chris Bastian provided the numbers.
Just over 40% of Lidgerwood Public School’s 182 students (97 in grades K-6 and 85 in grades 7-12) receive free or reduced cost meals. The school has a breakfast program, participates in the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction’s Fresh Veggie and Fruit Grant, providing it with those items for grades K-8, and serves lunch daily.
“Grades K-6 participate in the Backpack Program,” Bastian said, describing a service offered by the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry. “It provides students with quick, self-make breakfast and lunch meals for over the weekend. This program is free and available to everyone. Currently, we have 15 students enrolled in the program.”
Over in nearby Wyndmere, Interim Superintendent Rick Jacobson said one of his district’s biggest concerns is providing nutritious items for students.
“We’re focusing on getting quality food and if there’s enough of it,” Jacobson said. “The quality in Wyndmere is outstanding. Of course, the cost has gone up, like it has in every place.”
Wyndmere Public School, a K-12 school, has an average of 250 students. Jacobson estimated that between 20-25 individuals, or 9-10% of the student population, receive free or reduced cost meals.
“The number is going to be lower in a rural school. I would say that it’s going well, about as good as it’s ever been,” Jacobson said.
‘You knew exactly where your dollar went — to the bellies of children.’
The COVID-19 pandemic, especially when it began in 2020, created a terrible situation for schools. There can be no doubt about that, Bastian said. However, at least one good thing emerged.
“The USDA provided free lunches to all students,” Bastian said. “Personally, I felt this was one of the best uses of our tax money. You knew exactly where your dollar went — to the bellies of children. It was a great investment. I know that there is a cost to this program, but it really did leave a good impact on the health of our children and helped ease the pocketbook expenses of their parents.
There has also been one prominent side effect from the free school lunch initiative, Bastian said. It has been hard to get parents to fill out their free and reduced lunch forms.
“These forms are filled out at school registration and they are used to help determine the amount of our federal Title funds. The higher the need, the larger the federal assistance,” Bastian said.
Back in Wyndmere, Jacobson acknowledged the ongoing battle in keeping the school’s food service program self-sufficient.
“We are receiving less funding than we’d like,” he said. “We do have a plan, though. Some money, approximately $20,000, is going to have to come out of the general fund to subsidize the hot lunch program. Right now, we’re trying to evaluate our needs without changing the quality of meals served. This is what it means to keep an essential program stable.”
Did you know?
For a point of reference, here’s where things stood for Wahpeton Public School District as of Thursday, April 27:
• Zimmerman Elementary, special needs preschool and kindergarten — 112 students, 39 receiving free lunches and nine receiving reduced cost lunches, accounting for 41.07% of that school’s student population
• Wahpeton Elementary School, grades 1-5 — 429 students, 152 receiving free lunches and 28 receiving reduced cost lunches, accounting for 41.96% of that school’s student population
• Wahpeton Middle School, grades 6-8 — 263 students, 66 receiving free lunches and 20 receiving reduced cost lunches, accounting for 32.70% of that school’s student population
• Wahpeton High School, grades 9-12 — 371 students, 77 receiving free lunches and 19 receiving reduced cost lunches, accounting for 25.88% of that school’s student population
• Wahpeton Public Schools District, special needs preschool-12th grade — 1,175 students, 332 receiving free lunches and 76 receiving reduced lunches, accounting for 34.72% of the district’s student population