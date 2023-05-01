Education leaders talk student meal availability

North Dakota Senate Bill 2284 passed in both legislative chambers. It revived the idea of paying for K-12 students’ lunches if the student’s family income was less than double the federal poverty level, which varies by a family’s size.

Editor’s Note: This month’s Point of View series examines the impact of North Dakota and Minnesota’s legislative sessions on the Southern Red River Valley. Votes can make the difference in shaping public policy and social attitudes and we’re giving attention to three topics that are a part of everyday life. First up, food availability for North Dakota students.

Free and reduced cost meals are not likely to go away anytime soon in Southern Red River Valley school districts.