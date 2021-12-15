Eight talents put on cheery, music-filled Christmas show

“My wife told me three years ago that ‘nothing would make me happier than diamonds,’” Bill Sorensen said. “Well, I understand that. I got her nothing. She didn’t like that.”
Sorensen, producer and host of “A Magical Medora Christmas,” traded more jokes about his gift giving woes. He lamented the time he gave “something that would go from 0 to 160 in five seconds.”
“It was a scale,” he said, to the audience’s delight.
When they weren’t laughing Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the banter and antics of Sorensen and Music Director Chad Willow, the crowd delighted in the singing, playing and eye-catching costumes shown off by Jessica Bradish, Taylor Leet, Amberly Rosen, Travis Smith, Adam Vogel and J’Kobe Wallace.
“We hope that after the last few years, this is once more closer to a normal Christmas for you,” Sorensen said.
The crowd applauded to the sentiment and was equally enthusiastic for a warm salute to local active and veteran military members, law enforcement and first responders. Those currently serving away from their loved ones were remembered with Bradish and Wallace’s duet on “Home.”
Wahpeton’s performance kicked off an expected 10 days of Magical Medora Christmas shows leading up to the grand finale on Thursday, Dec. 23 in Bismarck.
After quarantining 10 days due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases, the cast and crew of “A Magical Medora Christmas” would have been happy to be performing anywhere, Sorensen said Tuesday.
The performers were even happier to be in Wahpeton. The Twin Towns Area engagement has been a perennial highlight of the Magical Medora Christmas tour and Tuesday was no exception.
A near-capacity crowd filled the 500-seat Bremer Bank Theatre on the North Dakota State College of Science campus. They received a nearly two-hour showcase of the best entertainment that Medora, North Dakota offers visitors from around the world.
Over the course of four music-filled acts, from “A Merry & Bright Opener” to a round of “Christmas Movie Trivia,” the octet was “Searching for Santa.” Along the way, they celebrated “Christmas in the Country” and demonstrated magic, pizzazz and optimism.
For all the familiarity, there are opportunities for something new. Rosen scored a big laugh when she commented on “Santa” and his “long white hare.”
“We’ll be sure to get you to the ‘Grand Ole Hopry,’” she said.
After a moment, “Santa” responded.
“Young lady, you’ll last longer on this tour if you let me have the jokes,” Sorenson said.
