Eight talents put on cheery, music-filled Christmas show

Bill Sorensen, producer and host of 'A Magical Medora Christmas,' is seen with friend, music director and frequent bantering partner Chad Willow. The show was performed Tuesday, Dec. 14 in Wahpeton.

 Frank Stanko • News Monitor

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

“My wife told me three years ago that ‘nothing would make me happier than diamonds,’” Bill Sorensen said. “Well, I understand that. I got her nothing. She didn’t like that.”

Sorensen, producer and host of “A Magical Medora Christmas,” traded more jokes about his gift giving woes. He lamented the time he gave “something that would go from 0 to 160 in five seconds.”

“It was a scale,” he said, to the audience’s delight.

Eight talents put on cheery, music-filled Christmas show

Whether as a soloist, duet partner or part of the ensemble, Jessica Bradish was among the talented performers giving a taste of Medora, N.D., in the Southern Red River Valley.

When they weren’t laughing Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the banter and antics of Sorensen and Music Director Chad Willow, the crowd delighted in the singing, playing and eye-catching costumes shown off by Jessica Bradish, Taylor Leet, Amberly Rosen, Travis Smith, Adam Vogel and J’Kobe Wallace.

“We hope that after the last few years, this is once more closer to a normal Christmas for you,” Sorensen said.

The crowd applauded to the sentiment and was equally enthusiastic for a warm salute to local active and veteran military members, law enforcement and first responders. Those currently serving away from their loved ones were remembered with Bradish and Wallace’s duet on “Home.”

Wahpeton’s performance kicked off an expected 10 days of Magical Medora Christmas shows leading up to the grand finale on Thursday, Dec. 23 in Bismarck.

Eight talents put on cheery, music-filled Christmas show

Amberly Rosen surprised Sorensen, who thought he was conjuring up Santa.

After quarantining 10 days due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases, the cast and crew of “A Magical Medora Christmas” would have been happy to be performing anywhere, Sorensen said Tuesday.

The performers were even happier to be in Wahpeton. The Twin Towns Area engagement has been a perennial highlight of the Magical Medora Christmas tour and Tuesday was no exception.

A near-capacity crowd filled the 500-seat Bremer Bank Theatre on the North Dakota State College of Science campus. They received a nearly two-hour showcase of the best entertainment that Medora, North Dakota offers visitors from around the world.

Over the course of four music-filled acts, from “A Merry & Bright Opener” to a round of “Christmas Movie Trivia,” the octet was “Searching for Santa.” Along the way, they celebrated “Christmas in the Country” and demonstrated magic, pizzazz and optimism.

For all the familiarity, there are opportunities for something new. Rosen scored a big laugh when she commented on “Santa” and his “long white hare.”

“We’ll be sure to get you to the ‘Grand Ole Hopry,’” she said.

After a moment, “Santa” responded.

“Young lady, you’ll last longer on this tour if you let me have the jokes,” Sorenson said.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?
Load comments