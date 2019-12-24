Quantcast
BASKETBALL BRIEFS

Eighth-grader leads Lady Tigers on Monday

Hannah Leverson

Nine Lady Tigers scored Monday to topple Great Plains Lutheran 61-39.

Eighth-grade guard Hannah Leverson led her team with 17 points, while teammate Mary Rupp had 14 points. To round out the remaining scoring, Alyssa Hensch had six points, Kya Navratil nine, Rehme Laurence six, Taiha Lick four, Halle Hokanson two, Madi Kemnitz two and Madison Steffens had one.

