Elaine Tisch, 96

On Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the wise and seasoned age of 96 years old, Elaine passed away, surrounded by her loving family, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Alexandria, Minnesota.
A funeral service was held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9 at Zion Lutheran Church in Alexandria. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment followed at St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Zion Lutheran School, 300 Lake St. Alexandria, MN 56308.
Elaine Lentz was born Sept. 19, 1923 in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, to Oscar and Clara Lentz. She was the oldest of five children. Elaine was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Country Church of Lidgerwood. She attended rural schools, graduating from Lidgerwood High School in 1942. During World War II she worked in Minneapolis.
On June 28, 1944 she was united in marriage to Walter Tisch. They farmed outside of Lidgerwood and raised four daughters. In 1966, Elaine graduated with a bachelor’s of science degree in education from Northern State College, Aberdeen, South Dakota. She taught public school in Lidgerwood and finished her education career as a guidance counselor for eight years at what is now Circle of Nations, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
In October 1979, Elaine and Walter sold their farm and retired on Lake Brophy in Alexandria. Elaine actively volunteered serving her community at Knute Nelson, reading to the blind, helping with prison ministry and many various causes. In 2009. Elaine was honored with the Douglas County Senior Citizen Volunteer of the Year award, winning a trip to the Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul.
Above all her volunteering, her passion was serving at her church, Zion Lutheran in Alexandria. Elaine’s greatest treasure was her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. You could count on her reading her daily devotions and praying. Elaine lived a favorite saying, “JOY — Jesus first, Others second, Yourself third.” She was the family matriarch and the “911 grandma,” whom all the grandchildren confided in, due to her wisdom and advice cultivated from her years as a guidance counselor.
Elaine leaves behind four daughters: Claudette Howick, Federal Dam, Minnesota, Paulette Brackin, Brainerd, Minnesota, Carol (Arnie) Novotny, Mesa, Arizona, and Beth (Gary) Bohannon, Alexandria; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; sister, Lucille Cruickshank, Sheridan, Oregon; sister-in-law, Phyllis Lentz, Lidgerwood; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Clara Lentz; loving husband of 58 years, Walter; brothers: Herman and Kenneth Lentz; infant sister, Johanna Lentz, sons-in-law, John Brackin, Bruce Howick; and many other loved ones.
Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory, Alexandria, was in charge of arrangements.
