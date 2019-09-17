Emily Schillinger, 74

Emily June (Hedtke) Schillinger, 74, Sebring, Florida, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 following a 3 1/2 year battle with cancer.
Emily was born on June 25, 1945 in Fairmount, North Dakota, to George and Lina (Steffens) Hedtke. She grew up and attended school in Fairmount, graduating in 1963. She married Darrell Schillinger in November 1963. They raised three daughters, Beth, Julie, and Tricia.
She is survived by her husband, Darrell of 55 years; three daughters: Beth (Mike) Krzes, Julie (Sean) Rooney and Tricia (Tom) McCaffrey; five grandchildren; and her siblings: Roberta Boll, Georgina Leinen, Lorraine Church, Jeannette (Don) Peterson, Randall (Karen) Hedtke, and Delwin (Hope) Hedtke.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Harvey Hedtke and sister, Gloria Joerg.
