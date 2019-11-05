Energizer bunny has her last home volleyball game

Olivia Prochnow was emotional Tuesday night during Hankinson’s last home volleyball match this season. She’s a senior, so the next season when she attends a Pirate volleyball match, it will be as a spectator. Here’s what Olivia has to say about volleyball:
Question: When did it hit you this was your last home volleyball match? Answer: This morning when I woke up. I got out of bed, was getting ready and thought, “wow, this is kind of scary.” I was nervous all day, but I pulled it together
Question: It was pink night tonight. You have people in the crowd who have had breast cancer. Did that make wearing pink a little more real? Answer: A lot more real. My grandma and my aunt both had breast cancer. Playing with a pink jersey on and seeing all the pink in the stands — pink shoe laces, pink hair ties, pink tees, all this stuff makes me feel like I’m playing for a cause. It feels really great, especially when we win.
Question: So tonight was more than volleyball? Answer: It’s way more than volleyball.
Question: You are out here on your last home match. Did you feel like you had to win? Answer: I did. I felt like I had to win, not because we wanted to be fourth in the region, and not because it goes on our record, but because I wanted it for our pink night and for our team. It really builds us up when we win. It makes us excited and the cause behind it makes it more relevant.
Question: Your team came out a little flat Tuesday night, was it senior nerves? Answer: We usually start this way. During our games we take a little time to realize, oh, we’re playing volleyball now. Then we show up and do some work.
Question: What was it tonight that got you geared up to start playing? Answer: I think I can’t give one moment the credit of putting us back together. It’s all of us realizing it’s OK if we make a mistake, we have to move on and play the next ball. The fact it’s pink night made us want this win extra more.
Question: Between sets, you are the vocal leader in the small huddle. Your coach calls you the energizer bunny. Do you take that role seriously? Answer: Extremely seriously. I think when our team is down on energy, it’s up to men to bring it back up. Sometimes that role is a little bit scary. If I’m not having a good day, I have to fake it until I make it. It’s something I can do though.
