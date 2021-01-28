A Gwinner, North Dakota, man and a Wyndmere, North Dakota, woman are facing charges including drug possession with the intent to deliver within 300 feet of a school in Wyndmere.
Ernesto Hermicillo, 39, and Melissa Marie Shivers, 46, made their initial appearances Thursday, Jan. 28 before Richland County District Court. Based on investigations of the Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force, each is accused of willfully possessing methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.
On Tuesday, Jan. 26, SEMCA agents observed a vehicle that belonged to Shivers. It was parked within 300 feet of the school in Wyndmere, court documents state. The SEMCA agents were accompanied by a probation officer. At approximately 3:15 p.m., when school was in session, Hermicillo was in the driver’s seat and Shivers was in the passenger seat.
Hermicillo, documents continue, was on probation at the time. The officer authorized a probation search of Shivers’ vehicle because he had been driving the vehicle. Shivers was asked by a SEMCA agent if there was anything in the vehicle that should not be there.
Shivers allegedly responded that her purse contained marijuana and methamphetamine. A search of the purse resulted in agents seizing a zip top baggie containing a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, as well as a corner baggie containing a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine.
The zip top baggie, including the package, had an approximate total weight of 9.3 grams. The corner baggie, including the package, had an approximate total weight of 14.6 grams. Both baggies’ contents were field tested and both returned a presumptive positive for methamphetamine, documents continue.
“A SEMCA agent talked with Ms. Shivers again and she stated that she had gone to Iowa with her boyfriend, the defendant, a few days prior,” documents state. “Ms. Shivers stated that while she and the defendant were in Iowa, she bought methamphetamine from a man for $200.”
Shivers allegedly stated that Hermicillo knew about the methamphetamine and that both of them and used methamphetamine out of the packages. Shivers also allegedly told the SEMCA agent that she bought the methamphetamine with the intent to bring it back to North Dakota to sell, but then “was scared and did not sell it.”
Hermicillo allegedly admitted to going to Iowa with Shivers and allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine with her.
Methamphetamine is a Schedule II controlled substance.
The search of Shivers’ purse also resulted in SEMCA agents seizing a cellophane wrapper containing a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana, with an approximate total weight of 0.6 grams, including the package; and a cellophane wrapper containing a green, leafy substance, believed to be marijuana, with an approximate total weight of 1.5 grams.
“The volume and packaging of the marijuana indicated an intent by the defendant to deliver marijuana,” documents state.
Marijuana is a Schedule I controlled substance.
Possession of methamphetamine or marijuana with intent to deliver within 300 feet of a school are class A-level felonies.
Hermicillo faces two total charges. In addition to the methamphetamine charge, he faces a class B misdemeanor-level charge of alcohol-related driving under suspension. A not guilty plea to the lesser charge was entered during Hermicillo’s initial appearance.
Shivers faces three total charges. In addition to the methamphetamine and marijuana charges, she faces a class A misdemeanor-level charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Public Defender Don Krassin is listed on court records as representing both Hermicillo and Shivers. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
Drug testing was ordered during the initial appearance. A preliminary hearing and/or arraignment for Hermicillo has been scheduled for Monday, March 8. Further court appearances for Shivers were not scheduled as of the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 28.
The maximum penalty for a class B misdemeanor is 30 days imprisonment, a $1,500 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class A felony is 20 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both.
Both Hermicillo and Shivers were confined in the Richland County Jail as of Thursday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.