Erin Blanche Dabney, 34, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 26, 2019 at her home.
Erin was born on Jan. 7, 1985 in Kotzebue, Alaska. She went to elementary and high school on the Kenai Peninsula. Erin studied to be a vet tech at UAA Mat-Su and later worked as an Aflac account manager. On July 2, 2010 she was united in marriage to Rick J. Novotny, who is originally from Wyndmere, North Dakota. They shared a deep love that showed in the way they cared for each other.
Erin was a beautiful woman inside and out who touched many lives throughout the years. She lit up the room and became instant friends with anyone she met. She was kind, compassionate and willing to help in any way she could.
She enjoyed participating in all the Alaskan outdoor activities with her husband and traveling, with Hawaii being her favorite destination. She loved visiting family and friends.
Those who knew Erin, knew how dedicated she was to saving animals and was a long-time member of the ASPCA. She was a true animal lover and enjoyed spending time with her pets, Enrico, Cam and Dabs.
She is survived by her loving husband, Rick Novotny, Wasilla, Alaska; mother, Kathleen Bannon, Soldotna, Alaska; father, Eric (Rory) Dabney, Moscow, Idaho; brother, Christopher (Cori) Dabney, Lafayette, Oregon; sister-in-law, Jessie Dabney; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, and brother, Jason Dabney.
Memorials can be donated to aspca.org in memory of Erin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.