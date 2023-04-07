Fairmount native concerned about whether she could work in ND

With a 56-36 vote Monday, April 3, the North Dakota House of Representatives sustained Gov. Doug Burgum’s veto of Senate Bill 2231. The bill, introduced by state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, had previously passed 34-12 in the Senate, passed 60-32 in the House, been vetoed by Burgum and passed again 37-9 in the Senate.

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Editor’s Note: Throughout the 68th North Dakota Legislative Assembly, we’ve reported on both bills and citizens engaging with state senators and representatives. News Monitor recognizes the importance of various points of view being presented. Letters to the editor and pitches for potential articles can be sent to levij@wahpetondailynews.com.

With a 56-36 vote Monday, April 3, the North Dakota House of Representatives sustained Gov. Doug Burgum’s veto of Senate Bill 2231. The bill, introduced by state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, had previously passed 34-12 in the Senate, passed 60-32 in the House, been vetoed by Burgum and passed again 37-9 in the Senate.

Fairmount native concerned about whether she could work in ND

Mia Halvorson.