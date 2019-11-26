Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Fairmount 2nd graders talk turkey ... or at least draw turkey

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Fairmount second graders were part of the News Monitor's goodwill newspaper in front of Thanksgiving.

They took their imaginations and ran away with Thanksgiving themes. Here is how they drew turkey day.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories