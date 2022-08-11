Fairmount woman charged with meth delivery, possession

A Fairmount woman faces three felony charges related to two separate incidents of delivery or possession of methamphetamine.
Autumn Christina Leos, 33, made her initial appearance before Richland County District Court Thursday, Aug. 11. Based on an investigation by the Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force, Leos allegedly willfully delivered methamphetamine on or about March 14, 2022, to a confidential informant. Additional SEMCA investigations stated that Leos allegedly possessed methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia for at least the second time on or about Tuesday, Aug. 9.
The March 14 and Aug. 9 incidents occurred at or near the same location in Fairmount, records state. Delivery of a controlled substance is a class B-level felony in North Dakota. Methamphetamine possession and possession of non-marijuana drug paraphernalia are class C-level felonies. Methamphetamine is a Schedule II controlled substance.
A criminal complaint states that the confidential informant (CI) contacted a SEMCA agent on March 14, informing the agent that the CI could purchase methamphetamine from Leos. Later on March 14, the CI allegedly met with and receive a bag of methamphetamine from Leos. The CI later provided the bag of methamphetamine to a SEMCA agent.
“A SEMCA agent field tested the contents of the bag and the test returned a presumptive positive for methamphetamine,” the complaint states.
A second and third complaint state that on Aug. 9, a Richland County Sheriff’s Office deputy encountered Leos in a vehicle located in a field directly behind the Fairmount location from the March 14 incident. The vehicle’s registered owner, who is not Leos, consented to a search of the vehicle.
“During a search of the vehicle, officers seized a used syringe, a bag containing a brown crystal substance, and a straw cut at a 45-degree angle,” the complaints state. “The contents of the bag and the contents of the straw each field tested positive for methamphetamine.”
Charges related to the Aug. 9 incident are class C felony-level, complaints state, because Leos has prior convictions in 2022 for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Public Defender Don Krassin is Leos’ defense attorney. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides. The initial appearance included the determining of bail conditions and an order of drug testing.
North Dakota’s maximum penalty for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
Preliminary hearings and/or arraignments for all three charges have been scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19. Leos was confined in the Richland County Jail, Wahpeton, as of the morning of Aug. 11.
