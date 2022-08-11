Fairmount woman charged with meth delivery, possession

Autumn Leos

A Fairmount woman faces three felony charges related to two separate incidents of delivery or possession of methamphetamine.

Autumn Christina Leos, 33, made her initial appearance before Richland County District Court Thursday, Aug. 11. Based on an investigation by the Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force, Leos allegedly willfully delivered methamphetamine on or about March 14, 2022, to a confidential informant. Additional SEMCA investigations stated that Leos allegedly possessed methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia for at least the second time on or about Tuesday, Aug. 9.



