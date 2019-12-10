Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

FAIRMOUNT YOUNGSTERS GET TO MEET SANTA ON SATURDAY

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
FAIRMOUNT YOUNGSTERS GET TO MEET SANTA ON SATURDAY
Buy Now

David Giwoyna, 4, got a chance to visit with Santa Claus Saturday morning during Fairmount’s annual Santa Day.

 Karen Speidel | News Monitor

Santa Claus visited Fairmount Saturday morning during the annual Santa Day.

It was a lively few hours as bingo was being called, children were having their faces painted, doing drafts or visiting with the jolly old elf. The weather even cooperated with sunshine and mild temperatures to truly laude this annual holiday celebration.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories