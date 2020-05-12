Fairmount's United Methodist Church serves a small congregation

United Methodist Church is one of three churches in Fairmount. It serves a small congregation and is located at 101 S. 2nd St., Fairmount.
The pastor is the Rev. Mark Gronseth. United Methodist offers weekly worship at 9 a.m. on Sundays. It also has a 5 p.m. Bible study fellowship for ages 3 to adult. Now that some churches are re-opening after coronavirus, wear a mask and only attend church if you are not sick.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.