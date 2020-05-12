Quantcast
Fairmount's United Methodist Church serves a small congregation

Karen Speidel | News Monitor

United Methodist Church is one of three churches in Fairmount. It serves a small congregation and is located at 101 S. 2nd St., Fairmount.

The pastor is the Rev. Mark Gronseth. United Methodist offers weekly worship at 9 a.m. on Sundays. It also has a 5 p.m. Bible study fellowship for ages 3 to adult. Now that some churches are re-opening after coronavirus, wear a mask and only attend church if you are not sick.

