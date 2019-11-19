Monday’s Region 1 quarterfinal match between Wyndmere-Lidgerwood and Richland was as much about the fans in the stands as it was the girls volleyball players on the court.

Hankinson survived its quarterfinal match to advance to all three days of play. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood had a tougher go in their regional opener against Richland, falling in three sets to end their season.

