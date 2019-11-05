Farm country has no choice but to gut it out

Well, the combines are moving again — so, progress. But keep the tow rope handy. The harvest this year across North Dakota has been historically-challenging with an October blizzard that followed a September that was the fourth wettest month — not the wettest September — in state history.
I’ve always said a farmer going to the casino is redundant. It takes a special breed to look up at the sky and wonder what’s coming next. The weather may be more predictable than the markets and the international trade intrigue that has complicated things.
Frankly, it seems like politicians are only friends of the farmer in election years, when they don flannel shirts and stand in the wheat, looking noble but concerned for family farms. Meanwhile, they grant ethanol waivers to oil refineries, further depressing corn prices, and toss up roadblocks in some states to a promising hemp industry — I’m looking at you Kristie Noem.
They fail to follow through on the country of origin labeling law that would let consumers choose American beef — or at least know where it’s coming from. Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue comes out to a dairy farm, shakes his head, and basically says, “Looks like you folks are going down.”
While there are all kinds of capitalism purists who don’t like subsidies, the issue is much more complex. For one thing, the country has a cheap food policy. A country that cannot feed itself cannot stand. Americans spend just 6.5 percent of household expenditures on food. It’s 26 percent in China, 29 percent in Russia, 10 percent in Canada, 11 percent in Germany.
In essence, the American consumer is subsidized. In a bad year, an established farmer with modest debt can limp along. Young farmers paying high rents, not so much. I’ll tell you right now, that based on existing domestic and global markets, I’m just fine with subsidies. When I see a new combine or pickup rolling down the road, I cheer because I know that’s good for my car dealers and implement dealers. It’s good for hardware stores, grocery stores and cafes.
When there’s money in the local economy, everyone does better. Main Street doesn’t get subsidies, but we do benefit from them.
Although my grandfather milked 45 cows, I won’t pretend to understand the complexity of the dairy industry’s evolution. I do know that inter-industry competition pushed profits down like a gas station war. I know that milk truck logistics make it hard for a smaller operation to get milk to market. You have to get big or get out, and even then, it’s been rough.
Meat processors control the market, but when cows fall through the ice, wander off in a blizzard or ranchers are short of hay, for the most part ranchers are on their own. At least crop insurance can provide a band-aid, and direct payments can make some amends for allowing agriculture to be taken hostage in a trade war that had nothing to do with a soybean market that producers built themselves.
It’s been tough on Main Street. Competition comes from Wal-Mart and the Internet, but small businesses are more nimble and competitive than ever. And they’re here if you have a problem. But you have to support them. Don’t buy your new truck or tractor somewhere else and expect to get to the front of the line when it breaks down.
I recently bought six tires. My local shop was within $5 of the price in Bismarck on tires for my car. Plus, they mounted and balanced them for that price. When I was shopping for snow tires for the pickup, I read the reviews and priced them online but I bought local for less. Not every item is on the shelf, but the speed of deliveries being what it is, you can get what you want quickly. But you have to ask. I applaud local governments and organizations that buy from the businesses that pay taxes here. What an economics lesson for school fundraisers.
It’s tough out there, but we knew that when we signed up to live here. There’s a quality of life that makes it worth it, and uncertainty isn’t the sole domain of ag-based economies. Ask a coal miner or an auto worker. Technology is a double-edged sword, allowing more production by fewer workers. It keeps consumer prices down, but jobs are eliminated. We’ve seen that in farm country, but we’ve adapted, diversified and stuck together.
That’s all we have to do — keep sticking together. If you’re going to spend, spend as much as you can with the folks you see at church, at the ballgame and volunteering at community events.
Together, we’ll do what we always do. We’ll gut it out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.