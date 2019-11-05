Farming disaster by degrees

The entire growing season has been trying for farmers across the state.
Here in southeastern North Dakota a wet spring turned into a wet summer and then a wet fall during harvest.
It feels like there is no bottom to the ground when tractors and combines begin to sink in the muck, making some farmers begin harvesting at 3 a.m. because the ground is frozen enough then to prevent breaking through.
Here is a look at this year's harvest by state:
