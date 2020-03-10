Felony burglary charge drops to misdemeanor

The defendant in a Lidgerwood burglary case has been ordered to pay $850 in restitution.
Dillon Joe Huber, 30, did not appear Thursday, March 5 in Richland County District Court. The Moorhead, Minnesota, man was charged with one count of burglary he pleaded guilty to on Jan. 27.
In January, Judge Bradley Cruff ordered Huber be confined for 90 days in the Richland County Jail, credit for 52 days served.
Additionally, Huber was ordered to undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and was placed on two years supervised probation. A total of $525 in court fees was waived.
Since Huber received a sentence of less than 360 days in jail, his charge was reduced from a felony to misdemeanor. Should Huber not successfully complete his probation, his charge would revert back to felony level.
Huber was accused of willfully entering a non-public place he was not permitted to enter or remain with the intent to commit theft. On Dec. 7, 2019, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a theft in progress at a vacant house in rural Lidgerwood.
Homeowners received a call about an unknown vehicle on their property. One of the homeowners returned to find Huber inside the house.
Huber allegedly admitted ownership of the unknown vehicle to sheriff’s deputies. The homeowner showed a deputy an unfamiliar black suitcase found in the house. The suitcase contained copper pipes, court documents stated there was copper cut near the outlets in the laundry room and there was a medicine cabinet missing from the bathroom. The victims’ medicine cabinet could be seen in Huber’s vehicle.
Once a warrant was obtained, a search revealed copper wire and tubing (enough to fill the vehicle’s trunk), tools including tin snips, a pry bar and stun gun.
The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, $3,000 fine or both. The maximum penalty for a class B misdemeanor is 30 days imprisonment, a $1,500 fine, or both.
Judge Cruff presided over the restitution hearing. Attorney Don Krassin represented Huber. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represented the state.
Huber is not currently confined in the Richland County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.