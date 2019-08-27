Quantcast
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL at Hankinson

START OF A NEW SCHOOL YEAR Hankinson, Lidgerwood and Fairmount public schools resumed their fall session Wednesday morning, while Wyndmere was one day earlier on Tuesday.

The excited chatter of school children filled Hankinson Public School’s hallway Wednesday for that first day of school. New backpacks, supplies, tennis shoes and clothing were worn as children reclaimed friends.

Many dressed up for this timeless affair of greeting a new school year. Hankinson second grade teacher Dillon Ostby wore a tie, while across the hallway, first grade teacher Trisha Elliot wore a dress.

“The kids are so excited,” Elliot said, busy directing her young charges to their seats and trying to get excited energy corralled enough to get through announcements on the school’s loud speaker.

Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor

