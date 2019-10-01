First English Lutheran Church welcomes you

First English Lutheran Church is located at 201 3rd St. S., Fairmount. The pastor is the Rev. Larry Schmidt. The church can be reached by calling 701-474-5854. First English Lutheran is a Missouri Synod church. Services are held at 9 a.m. on Sundays with 10 a.m. Sunday School. First English invites you to attend weekly services.
Luther’s seal.
The black cross is a reminder of the cross of Calvary upon which Christ died to atone for the sins of the world.
The red heart signifies faith in Christ who died and rose again.
The heart is fixed on the center of a white rose to show that faith causes joy, comfort and peace beyond that is this world.
The rose is on a sky-blue field to signify the beginning of a heavenly joy.
A gold ring encircles all this to signify that such bliss in heaven is endless.
