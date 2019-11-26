For what are you thankful this year?

Thanksgiving is the traditional lead-in to the Christmas holidays. The season of advent first begins with giving thanks. What are area school children thankful for? Look inside this entire edition to answer that question.
Here is how Wyndmere fifth graders responded to “What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?”
“I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for my house. I am thankful for my dog. I am thankful for my food. I am thankful for water. I am thankful for money. I am thankful for my mom. I am thankful for my dad. I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for my class. The reason why is because they are all a part of my life.”
Juan Ito
“I am thankful for having Mrs. Hoffert as my teacher this year. I love how she calls us all these names like pumpkin, sweetheart and honey. I also am grateful for how Mrs. Hoffert also doesn’t make us have a lot of homework and just lets us play prodigy and fun games. I am also thankful for my parents and my little sister. If I did not have them here I would probably stay in my house and never go out. I’m also thankful for my neighbor. Her name is Pat. She is a grandma to us. I really love her because she always does all this stuff for our family. I am thankful that she would go and do our big garden and giving us half because she lives by herself.”
Mareena Hermosillo
“I am so thankful that we get to travel to Nebraska. We get to travel to Nebraska every year at least once or twice. I’m so thankful that when we go to Nebraska we have someone to watch our dog for us. I’m so thankful to get to go to Nebraska. Cause I know some families can’t afford to travel. Whenever we go down there we usually stay at my family’s so that’s a big privilege because some people stay in hotels and that can get expensive. Sometimes we stay in hotels but not all the time. That’s why I’m thankful that for one my family can afford to travel and that we get to see family during our stay down there.”
Madison Furby
“I’m thankful for my dog. Her name is Diamond and I love her very much. Ever since my two birds died I’ve been very sad and upset. Then on my 11th birthday I got the best surprise ever! The little cutie known as Diamond. She was small at first, then she got big, fast. She looked like Buzzy, my old dog who also died. He was the best dog ever. Every day after school, I see Diamond waiting for me in the big window, wagging her tail.”
Braylyn Mckown
“I am thankful for my family this Thanksgiving. My family is so kind to me. They give me hope and strength. I don’t know what I’d do without them. My Grandma Joy bought us a beautiful lake cabin on a wonderful lake. We go there every week in the summer ... I am thankful for Papa Jeff because he keeps our horses company when we are not there. I’m thankful for Grandma Debbie and Papa Dave because they always let me make cupcakes at their house ...”
Jaylin Herbranson
“I am thankful for my family. I’m not just saying this to be saying this like some people ... I also don’t mean to say this to be cheesy. I really do love them. It doesn’t matter how many times I go to time-out or how many times Brooke scares me. I’ll still love them more than anybody. Yes, I’m almost done but one other thing my class I’m thankful for too. They are cool so I wouldn’t pick another class to go in ... That’s what I am thankful for.”
Lily Brekken
“I’m thankful for my family because I love them and they are always here for me. I get in fights with my siblings but I still like them. I argue with my family sometimes too but, I know they still love me. I hope my family has a great Thanksgiving. I’m also thankful for summer. I love the summer. It’s just so nice to get those few months of school off. I wish summer could last forever ... At least I have something to look forward to. I hope summer comes soon.”
Justin Quam
“I am thankful for family, friends and opportunities. I am grateful that I have a roof over my head and a family that loves me. I also love that I’m in Wahpeton Breckenridge Just For Kix dance team and the opportunities they give me to go places and do competitions. I am also thankful that my friends and family support me in everything I do. I could not live without people in my life to help me when I fall ....”
Hannah Mauch
“This Thanksgiving I am thankful for my family. They are amazing and will always be there to help. They are very loving and caring even when they are mad at you. They will be there in tough times.”
Michael Morris
“I’m thankful for my family. I do not know what to do with out them. The pets I have is 1 dog named Vidda and 2 cats named Murphy and Star. My house that I live in. The vacations I go on. My relatives. They help me and are family so I’m thankful for them. The food and water I receive. The thing we have like the toys we have. That is all the think I’m thankful for.”
Jaxon Krier
“This Thanksgiving I am thankful for my dogs, cats, and horses. Some other things I am thankful for are the food in my belly, the clothes on my back, and the roof over me. I am most thankful for my family.”
Quinn Poppe
“I am so thankful that I have a house to live in especially living with my grandma, Maryann, and my grandpa, Prosper. I love living with them because they take good care of me and I get the food that I need every day. I am also thankful that I have a family that loves me and that I have a sister and a foster brother that lives with me. I am thankful that I have a class that has nice people in and I am thankful for all of my friends ....”
Yasmin Carreto
“I am thankful for my family because they care for me and love me. I am thankful for my dog. She is nice. Her name is Charlie. I am thankful for my home because it keeps me warm in the winter and cool in the summer.”
Lincon Pellman
“I am thankful for this Thanksgiving and I am thankful for the food God supplies us and my parents. And I’m thankful I have a home and I am glad that my mom and dad both have a car and I’m happy when I can see both my parents whenever I want. And I’m thankful that my parents have a job and glad that we will have a good Thanksgiving.”
Keegan Groff
“I am thankful for Thanksgiving for my family especially my sisters. I am thankful for my grandparents and great-grandparents. I’m thankful for the food that we eat. I am thankful for my classmates. I am thankful for my teacher. I am thankful for my school. I am thankful for the world that we live in. I’m thankful for my talent. I’m thankful for my nice house. I am thankful for the beautiful flowers and mother nature.”
Alex Wolf
“I am thankful for family and dirt bikes. Without family, life would be terrible. Dirt biking is one of my favorite sports. It is super fun. My mom is an important part in my life. She makes the best food ever ... Family is always more important than a hobby.”
Theo Thompson
