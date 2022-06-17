Hayden Fredrickson was elected governor of the 2022 North Dakota Boys State. An incoming high school senior from Minot, N.D., was inaugurated Tuesday, June 14. The traditional Legion Night ceremony coincided with election night in Richland County.
Hayden Fredrickson was elected governor of the 2022 North Dakota Boys State. An incoming high school senior from Minot, N.D., was inaugurated Tuesday, June 14. The traditional Legion Night ceremony coincided with election night in Richland County.
The American Legion not only serves America and its communities, Hayden Fredrickson said Tuesday, June 14. They were also the reason why Fredrickson and his peers were in Wahpeton.
Fredrickson, an incoming high school senior from Minot, North Dakota, was elected governor of the 2022 North Dakota Boys State. He was inaugurated Tuesday during the traditional Legion Night ceremony at the North Dakota State College of Science campus, which coincided with election night throughout Richland County.
“Since its inception, the American Legion has done outstanding work, supporting American veterans and its youth,” Fredrickson said. “Even after being here for just two-and-a-half-days, I’ve already learned a lot about my country, my government and myself.”
This year marks the 79th annual North Dakota Boys State, continuing a tradition that has lasted longer than 79 years.
Pride and tradition are honored hallmarks of North Dakota Boys State. They are often heralded alongside leadership. Fredrickson was joined by the following youth as this year’s elected officials:
• State Treasurer Kelson Parish
• Attorney General Will Nelson
• Agriculture Commissioner Evan Knoll
• Secretary of State Daniel Dummer
• Lieutenant Governor Zachary Schwab
It is easy to think that Fredrickson and his generation is not yet old enough to have a wise, informed view of the world. This attitude, Fredrickson said, is a denial of unique perspectives and attitudes which deserve to be shared.
“Students, I’m going to turn back to you now,” Fredrickson said. “Use that spirit of listening at home. My parents are here. They know the long talks we’ve had at the dinner table, and they know the long talks we’ve had in the car.”
Boys State is an example of “the system working,” Fredrickson said. It is an example of the system working “in a civil, intelligent and respectful way.”
“When it is our time to lead, we must remember our experiences here and let them inform our leadership,” Fredrickson said.
News Monitor congratulates the participants of the 2022 North Dakota Boys State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.