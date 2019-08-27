Friday Night LIGHTS

Fresh cut grass. Bug spray. Icy hot. Sweat. The smells of football once again permeate the air as the 9-man season kicks off in North Dakota.
Turn on the lights and plug in the scoreboard because Friday nights once again will light up as area high school teams defend their hometown fields.
“I love this,” said Tri-State senior Jared Tangen as his Tigers faced off against the Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds.
Football is a big deal to the communities that support area athletics. Fans take pride in their teams and continually ring the outdoor fields every Friday night, in both good and dark times. Friday night football is practically a religion in small towns. Here is what is being discussed today:
Will the Pirates make playoffs this year?
Or is it time for the Warbirds to make their state rise once again?
What about those upstart Tigers entering the North Dakota 9-man fray for the first time in co-op history?
Friday night at Rosholt, South Dakota, the Tigers learned to be winners with a 48-0 shutout of a young Wyndmere-Lidgerwood team.
This seemingly simple concept of winning has eluded the Tigers in recent years. Tangen had only racked up two wins in his entire high school career before Tri-State switched to North Dakota 9-man to play comparable schools. In the past few years the Tigers have been on the receiving end of this score more times than the team would like to remember, Tangen said.
“This was a good time,” he said, grinning at winning their season opener, which gave Tangen three career high school wins — so far.
New assistant Tri-State coaches Taurean Smith and Rochenel Jeanbaptiste were slapping backs and smiling the entire game.
Were the assistant coaches having more fun than the players?
“If we’re having fun, they’re having fun,” Smith added.
This season feels like something special to Tangen, he said. Typically a handful of Tri-State players are in the gym throughout the summer. This year, it was a total team effort, he said.
“We’ve been through it all. Now we want to make something happen ,” Tangen said, still smiling and nodding at the 48-0 scoreboard lit up behind him.
