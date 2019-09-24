Quantcast
Briefs

Friends have one more get together

Front row: Mae Henrich, Genn Kutter, Eleanor Harles, Loraine Trinka, Evelyn Polansky and. Colleen Brecker. Middle row: Ardeen Wisnewski, Rosalie Dallmann, Jean Tesch, Lorainne Fuka, Diana Marohl, Dorothy Huckle, and Mary Huckle. Back row: Mildred Strege and ArDeen Haas.

 Photo courtesy Phyllis Lentz

Friends of Lorraine Trinka, Lidgerwood, came to the Lidgerwood Senior Center for coffee and cookies. They wanted to have one more get together with Trinka before she moves to Fargo.

