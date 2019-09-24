Friends have one more get together

Friends of Lorraine Trinka, Lidgerwood, came to the Lidgerwood Senior Center for coffee and cookies. They wanted to have one more get together with Trinka before she moves to Fargo.
Briefs
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
Friends of Lorraine Trinka, Lidgerwood, came to the Lidgerwood Senior Center for coffee and cookies. They wanted to have one more get together with Trinka before she moves to Fargo.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.