Friskop is Aggie winner of George Washington Award

The 2020 Aggie recipient of the George Washington Award at North Dakota State University was Dr. Andrew Friskop, a Hankinson native.
This award is given to a faculty member who puts agriculture first and foremost, not only on campus, but on a global scale. They are respected members of the agriculture community because of their knowledge, hard work and determination to contribute to the industry.
Friskop’s Extension-driven research program focuses on finding management solutions for diseases in cereal crops. A large portion of the research is conducted on assessing management tools for Fusarium head blight of small grains, foliar diseases of small grains and Goss’s wilt of corn. Although he does not have a campus teaching appointment, he provides educational programs on integrated disease management strategies to growers, county agents and other agricultural professionals in North Dakota and across the U.S.
“Simply put, I love the passion that is exerted by the students, faculty and staff in the NDSU College of Ag,” Friskop said.
He said this award is a direct reflection of the team that surrounds him, including research specialists, graduate research assistants (both past and present) and undergraduate research assistants. His “team” has continued to push the program forward, allowing Friskop to continually strengthen his Extension teaching and research on cereal disease problems in North Dakota, he said.
