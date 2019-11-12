Quantcast
Frolek has her best run at state

Dreah Frolek has been running against herself all season.

This Sargent Central-Lidgerwood-Oakes runner tried to be under the 20-minute mark all season, something she accomplished in the past, but had eluded her — until the state meet when she ran the 5k course at Jamestown in 19:16.14, good enough to take third place.

“I told myself now is go-time. This is state, your last race. You have to leave everything on the course,” Frolek said.

Younger sister Olivia Frolek also ran under 20 minutes and took 10th (19:48.71), while older sister Drew Frolek was 18th (20:15.83).

It is Frolek’s goal to jump out early and maintain a fast pace, she said, because she doesn’t think she has a good kick to finish strong.

The middle of a race provides mental challenges to keep running. “I have to remind myself why I am running. ‘You are good. You are talented. Get through this race and be done,’” she told herself, she said.

