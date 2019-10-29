Sargent Central-Lidgerwood-Oakes runner Dreah Frolek was less than a second behind two other runners at the regional cross country competition at Cooperstown on Saturday, Oct. 19.

She finished the 5k course in a time of 20:10.06 to take third. Elise Ramberg of Langdon-Edmore-Munich was first (19:16.67) and Jenna Soine of Hatton-Northwood-Larimore was second (19:53.38).

On the boys’ side, Ryan Hermes was SC-L-O’s top finisher. He took ninth place in a time of 18:41.49.

“I really am proud of our efforts and production,” said cross country assistant coach Mark Wisnewski.

Regional results

Area girls results — Dreah Frolek, SC-L-O, 3rd, 20:10.06; Olivia Frolek, SC-L-O, 13th, 21:18.58; Drew Frolek, SC-L-O, 18th, 21:45.91; Josie Hamilton, SC-L-O, 28:44.50; Maggie Kujanson, SC-L-O, 29:06.39; Emily Hamilton, SC-L-O, 30:43.54.

Area boys results — Ryan Hermes, SC-L-O, 9th, 18:41.49; Jett Foley, Richland, 19:40.54; Zach Ringdahl, Richland, 21:05.33; Marco Liconti, SC-L-O, 21:24.73; Kaden Schroeder, Richland, 22:32.44; Andrew Wolff, SC-L-O, 23:58.11; Adam Skoog, Richland, 25:17.31; Dylan Frankki, SC-L-O, 26:49.11; Xinyi Li, SC-L-O, 27:06.01; Evan Grenz, SC-L-O, 31:18.60.

