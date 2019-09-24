Frolek takes 2nd while running in 85 degree heat

The Sargent Central-Lidgerwood-Oakes girls cross country team had its best performance of the season so far in tying Class A Devils Lake with 66 team points in a 19 school event Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Dreah Frolek of SC-L-O finished second (21:06) as Hatton-Northwood’s Jenna Soine won the event (20:32). SC-L-O’s eighth grader Olivia Frolek had a third place finish (21:40) and Drew Frolek medaled in seventh (22:28) in the 5k race.
In the boys division, SC-L-O’s Ryan Hermes medaled in eighth (19:13). Allison Peterson recorded SC-L-O’s fourth best score (25:58). Also running were Dylan Frankki and Evan Grenz, who helped contribute to the top 10 team score amongst 18 teams and more than 100 runners.
“It was certainly not the most conducive running conditions in 85 above heat, but our kids gutted it out and really performed at a high level,” said assistant coach Mark Wisnewski.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.