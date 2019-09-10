Quantcast
FROLEK THIRD AT CROSS COUNTRY OPENER

Dreah Frolek was third at the cross country season opener at Breckenridge, Minn.

 Photo courtesy Stephanie Frankki

Sargent Central-Lidgerwood runner Dreah Frolek took third place at the Don Haugen/Deb Christopher Memorial cross country meet, held Thursday, Aug. 29 at Breckenridge, Minn.

Frolek ran the 5k in 6:34.7. Teammate Drew Frolek was 11th (6:47) and Olivia Frolek was 13th (6:51.9).

Other SC-L competitors were Maggie Kujanson (8:57.1), Josie Hamilton (9:16.2) and Emily Hamilton (10:04.4).

On the boys’ side, Richland runners Jett Foley (6:13.5) and Zachariah Ringdahl (6:49.9) completed the 5k course, as did SC-L runners Jaron Awender (6:58.7), Zach Frankki (7:00), Evan Grenz (8:53.6) and Dylan Frankki (8:55.4).

Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor

