From the ASHES

Mike Buehre watched the former Lidgerwood Market being torn down Wednesday morning. He called the demolition progress, even as he called to mind the various businesses that once called this location home.
“This was great to have the Market here. It was devastating to the community to lose it,” Buehre said after the building had been engulfed by a fire in November 2019.
Seeing the Market come down means the city can take the next step and regain a business that was lost. Committees have formed in the wake of this fire to address three immediate needs facing this southeastern North Dakota community — childcare, a grocery store and housing. A public meeting date has not been set, but the grocery store committee hopes to have something to present to the public soon, said Mayor Dale Krause, who serves on this committee.
Watching the Market come down was a good sign, Krause said. “We need this,” he added.
It was a building that goes back more than 80 years, once housing two different farm implement dealers and the grocery store. But it had been in a bad state the past few years, having large buckets in the grocery store aisles to catch rain.
Gerry Illies, who runs Illies Welding across the street, has watched the building deteriorate over the years — crumbling concrete and shingles, bad roof. “It was disheartening to go in there,” he said.
Krause said it was tough to see part of Lidgerwood’s history be demolished, but was necessary since this site is a possibility for the proposed new grocery store. There are two sites being considered, he said.
Having a grocery store is an immediate need for Lidgerwood, Krause said. People shopping at a grocery store also often then shop at Popp Hardware or Julie’s Pharmacy or NAPA. It’s a trickle-down effect, Krause said. Because of this, not having a grocery store is affecting the other businesses, he said.
