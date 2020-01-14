Future farmers, nurses and psychologists with class of 2021

Ten area high school juniors were selected December Rotary Students of the Month. They are Alex Dulance of Fairmount, Dylan Peterson of Hankinson, Matthew Heley of Lidgerwood, Rylee Hendrickson of Richland 44, Tiffany Springer of Wyndmere, Kaylin Nicholson and Paige Kelsen of Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Samuel Coalwell, Hayli Moderow and Treyton Link of Wahpeton.
Dulance is an honor roll student at Fairmount High School, where he is part of the accelerated reading program. He has 400 AR points has read 2 million words. He was declared most improved in English for two years.
He serves as a teacher’s aide.
Peterson has earned numerous science fair and math competition awards at Hankinson High School.
He participates in football, basketball, track, baseball, student council, science fair, band, choir, Day of Caring, various church activities and math competitions.
Heley is an honor roll student, was named most valuable wide receiver/tight end in football for two years, was named honorable mention to the All-Region 1 team, received the Lumberjack Award for having the most tackles below the knees and was a member of the Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 9-man championship football team in 2017.
He participates in football, basketball, baseball, FBLA, band and drama at Lidgerwood High School.
Hendrickson was named most improved in both volleyball (2017) and basketball (2018). She is an honor roll student at Richland 44 High School.
She participates in basketball, volleyball, FCCLA and FFA.
Springer is an honor roll student, has participated at state in both music and speech, and was on Wyndmere High School’s Tri-College Math team.
She participates in volleyball, basketball, track, speech, band, choir, North Dakota State University Honor Choir, North Dakota Honor Society and is an emergency medical responder.
Nicholson is class president, was named a Student of Excellence and is an honor roll student at Breckenridge High School.
She participates in volleyball, speech and Knowledge Bowl, and is a basketball student manager.
Kelsen was named a Breckenridge High School Student of Excellence, is an honor roll student, was named to honor band, is a Brecekenridge-Wahpeton softball team captain, received the Cowgirl volleyball award, is a Day of Hope leader, student ambassador and received an excellence rating for her solo ensemble in band.
She participates in volleyball, basketball, softball, band, jazz band and church youth group.
Coalwell was named a Terrific Kid by Wahpeton Kiwanis Club, received drama awards, is an honor student and honor choir participant while attending Wahpeton High School.
He participates in drama and choir.
Moderow participated in state swimming.
She is involved in swimming and archery at Wahpeton High School.
Link was named most improved in both football and trap shooting, as well as being named hardest worker in basketball.
He participates in football, baseball, student council and trap at Wahpeton High School.
