Gary Ruhl, Jason Weber weigh in on Richland sheriff’s office

From left, Richland County Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl, Deputy Jason Weber and candidate forum moderator Rollie Lipp at a recent forum in Hankinson.

 News Monitor file photo

Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky oversees 36 individuals. The sheriff’s office, based in Wahpeton, includes 13 deputies, 11 employees of the Richland County Jail, 11 Richland County Dispatch employees and himself, Leshovsky said Wednesday, Oct. 19.

After more than 18 years in office, Leshovsky will retire as sheriff of Richland County, North Dakota on Jan. 1, 2023. Key elements of being the sheriff include communicating with others, delegating responsibilities and ensuring leadership is effective.



