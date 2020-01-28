Gear up for the annual Lake Elsie Ice Fishing Derby, which is Saturday in rural Hankinson

Why this event is in the news
• Cold weather has driven many area anglers indoors to await the sun. An annual event on Lake Elsie promises to heat things up as the Richland Wildlife Club sponsors its 46th annual ice fishing derby. The event runs 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Lake Elsie, found about four miles south of Hankinson.
• The National Weather Service has Saturday’s temperature pegged at about 40 degrees — and that’s above zero, a change in recent temperatures after an Arctic front swept into North Dakota recently. In case of a winter storm, the event will be held Feb. 8. As many as 400 anglers have been on the ice during this derby as fishermen of all ages try to win one of the many door prizes.
• When people start fishing, club members will once again start drawing names for the numerous raffle prizes. There are many door prizes as well. Grand prize winners will receive cash prizes of $500, $200 and $100. It’s hoped anglers will catch fish in all four divisions — northern pike, walleye, bass and panfish. Word is that panfish are biting on Lake Elsie. Gear up, dress up and head down to Lake Elsie this Saturday.
What you will see at the derby
• This family-friendly winter activity is a fundraiser for Lake Elsie improvements and to support club activities. In the past, funds from this derby have been used to dredge a channel on the lake’s south side.
• This event pays you back with numerous door prizes drawn throughout the event as well as cash prizes for first, second and third largest fish in each category. The biggest fish in each category wins $75, while second place wins $50 and third $25. Raffle prizes in the past have included a fish sonar camera, and Mr. Heater stoves and tanks.
• It is an inexpensive way to spend a winter afternoon. The $10 donation includes a $2 derby fee and $8 raffle ticket. There is a $5 rebate for youth ages 15 and under at registration. You don’t even have to bring your own bait as the minnows are free and a hot lunch will be available for purchase. This event also supports children’s activities. Throughout the year the wildlife club holds a fishing seminar, sponsors the archery club, a hunter safety course and takes youth hunting for deer, duck and pheasant, keeping children interested in the outdoors.
