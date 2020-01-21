Quantcast
BRIEFS

Gereszek makes Alexandria Tech dean’s list

Metro Creative Graphics

Matthew Gereszek of Hankinson was named to the dean’s list at Alexandria Technical & Community College, Alexandria, Minnesota.

Students must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher. This dean’s list was for fall semester 2019.

