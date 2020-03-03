Get excited and stand together for Lidgerwood

We are writing in regards to the proposed Lidgerwood grocery store. Our town has not had a full-service grocery store since November 2018. Other entities have stepped up to provide what they can and for that the community of Lidgerwood is grateful.
However, we have the opportunity to have a full-service grocery store back as a permanent staple in our town. This opportunity has been brought to all of us by a few dedicated people who have a vision of what is possible for Lidgerwood. These people have spent countless hours of research, meetings, planning and brainstorming ideas to bring us the best possible options that could help make this store a huge success.
This opportunity has an impact on every person and business in Lidgerwood and the surrounding area. Obviously it would provide a place to buy all of our groceries again locally, but so many other things as well. It would provide extra jobs, increased marketability for the town and anyone looking to move here, increased property values, extra tax money and more people traffic in town for other businesses to benefit from.
Also, if more people were to move here in part because we have a full-service grocery store there would potentially be more individuals to be involved with the ambulance service, the fire department and other community organizations.
The Lidgerwood community has many vibrant and professional business and recreational offerings. The grocery store would be the anchor we need to keep these businesses here and to encourage new families and businesses to make Lidgerwood their home.
Lidgerwood has pulled together in the past to support other projects in town like the KC Hall, Senior Center, baseball diamonds, churches, school and the daycare just to name a few. These were all made possible by people willing to invest in their town and have hope for the future and for future generations to come. All of these projects added to the value and appeal of Lidgerwood.
This opportunity and project should have as much if not greater value and appeal to every resident in Lidgerwood and the surrounding area. It affects everyone who likes to have food on their table and in their belly. You cannot replace the convenience of having a grocery store in town and not having to travel so far to get what you need.
There have been and will continue to be meetings that people can attend to have questions answered by the people who are working the hardest to make this opportunity and project a reality.
To move forward as a town looking at the future, it will take all of us working together to make this opportunity and project a success. So come on people, it is time to get excited and stand together for the future of Lidgerwood.
