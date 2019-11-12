Get ready for fresh kolaches

The trend in small towns is for their grocery stores to close. Few rural communities attract large grocery chains, let alone build new stores.
That leaves few models out there to help Lidgerwood build its proposed grocery store following Lidgerwood Market’s closure after a November 2018 fire left this southeastern North Dakota community in a virtual food desert the past year.
New Salem, which is west of Bismarck-Mandan, recently built a new grocery store, as did St. John, Kansas, two communities members of the city’s strategic planning committee hope will provide direction in helping Lidgerwood with its proposal. Tellmann’s Market in New Salem opened in 2016, filling a “missing link” in the town since 2013.
Brian Baldwin, who serves on the grocery store committee, said St. John faced many of the same obstacles experienced here — raising funds, recruitment and competition. Residents there secured nearly $4 million to fill a void in their community. Lidgerwood’s proposal is to raise $1.4 million, Baldwin said, which includes purchasing the property, building, plumbing, electrical and equipment.
Best option available
Members of the committee are part of Lidgerwood’s Community Development Corporation — not grocery store owners who understand the intricacies and trends of this business.
With a virtual blank canvas in front of them, committee members looked at various options for a new store, everything from a combination hardware and grocery store at the existing Popp Hardware. That option was shelved considering the age of the building and money it would take to rehab it for a grocery store. Plus Popp Hardware is on Wiley Avenue at the intersection of two state highways, said Weldon Hoesel, president of the CDC.
“You are a young mother and have two children, then you come out with a shopping cart. Now you are going to put your groceries in your vehicle, with the traffic going by at the speeds they travel?” Hoesel said, shaking his head. “No.”
Lots off Wiley Avenue were looked at as well, but their development was far greater than the money proposed to build a new grocery store atop the ashes of the former Lidgerwood Market.
This site was picked because it already has power, city water and sewer. Plus, the concrete parking lot is intact, Baldwin said.
Finding a niche
The proposed store floor plan follows that of Tellmann’s Market, a site the strategic planning committee visited and videotaped. That store created its success by finding its own niche in a trade area that is only 28 miles from a larger community of Mandan. Hoesel said there are things being done at New Salem that could work here, such as a bakery and catering service. Hearing about a proposed bakery seemed to excite people at the recent public meeting, he said.
“When we say bakery, we are not talking about the old style bakery. Here, the dough would come in frozen and then have to be cooked. How does fresh buns sound?” Hoesel asked.
Lidgerwood is looking to offer fresh kolaches daily, a Bohemian delicacy that sells out in less than an hour at the city’s annual Heritage Days celebration in July.
The crowd also seemed impressed with the proposed catering services. People could order ahead, have them made at the store and picked up by the customer, he said. This service would be helpful for business meetings, family reunions and during funerals, Hoesel said, who just experienced another growing trend recently during his father’s funeral.
“There were not enough little old ladies to serve in the church, much less make the food, bring it and serve it during funerals,” he said. “Everybody was looking around, saying that was their church too. Out (at New Salem) they use it for other things like auction sales too. That same niche should fit here too. Why not?”
Raising pledges
The committee is organizing today to canvass the community and raise pledges to build a new store on the site of the former Lidgerwood Market. Planners are adamant the greatest chances for Lidgerwood’s proposed grocery store to be successful is to pay for it in cash.
That cash comes in the form of pledges and donations that will be collected by a fundraising committee.
This proposal is part of the strategic planning group’s three-pronged approach to ensure Lidgerwood thrives — build a grocery store, create daycare and then housing. The daycare center is already operational at Bergen Lutheran Church, which was considered the first and easiest task to accomplish. Up next is the grocery store and then housing.
Lidgerwood is in a pocket, surrounded by larger communities like Wahpeton, Oakes and even Fargo in North Dakota, while Britton and Sisseton are nearby in South Dakota. Each of these cities is still a distance from Lidgerwood — 40 miles to Wahpeton, 73 miles to Fargo, 33 miles to Sisseton.
“That’s a long ways for us. With all of the other businesses in town, a grocery store is an anchor in our community. If we have a grocery store, then the hardware store is better, the C-Store, our service sector, hair cuts and our golf course. Grocery stores draw traffic and make us stronger,” Baldwin said.
