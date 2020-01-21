Quantcast
GAME OF THE WEEK

Get ready for Tigers vs. Pirates

WHY THESE GAMES?

About midway through the basketball season, each game is crucial now. These games will come down to power and who can handle the speed of uptempo games.

PIRATE PLAYER TO WATCH:

It will be critical for senior guard Noah Falk to maintain his composure against a speedy Tri-State team. A slow and methodical game benefits the Pirates. On the girl's side, Kya Mauch has been a force unto herself in basketball this season. She is a physical player who is tough to keep out of the paint.

TIGER PLAYER TO WATCH:

Jared Tangen has quick feet and an explosive pivot that makes him difficult to contain. If he can keep up with his speedy guards, he will be difficult for the Pirates to stop. For the Lady Tigers, Mary Rupp has been setting the pace this season. She has a deadly 3-point shot, but can drive the lane in even the smallest seam.

