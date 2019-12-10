Quantcast
GAME OF THE WEEK:

Get ready for Warbirds vs. Pirates

WHY THIS GAME?

It is the first time this season that Hankinson and Wyndmere-Lidgerwood meet on the girls basketball court. The two have a mix of veteran and newcomers to the squad.

PIRATE PLAYER TO WATCH:

Whether senior post Jasmin Mauch is double- or triple-teamed, she manages to find openings in the defense. She’s a physical player who dominates inside the paint.

W-L PLAYER TO WATCH:

Junior post Kendra Kaczynski came on strong last year. She’s tall, has long arms and quick feet, making her a double threat as she can shoot and isn’t afraid to go up for a block.

