Get ready for Warbirds vs. Pirates

WHY THIS GAME?
It is the first time this season that Hankinson and Wyndmere-Lidgerwood meet on the girls basketball court. The two have a mix of veteran and newcomers to the squad.
PIRATE PLAYER TO WATCH:
Whether senior post Jasmin Mauch is double- or triple-teamed, she manages to find openings in the defense. She’s a physical player who dominates inside the paint.
W-L PLAYER TO WATCH:
Junior post Kendra Kaczynski came on strong last year. She’s tall, has long arms and quick feet, making her a double threat as she can shoot and isn’t afraid to go up for a block.
