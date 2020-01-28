Get ready to ‘Paint the Town Red’

For years, a dilapidated building butted up against the Lidgerwood clinic, both an eye sore and financial drain on the Lidgerwood-Hankinson Rural Health Board.
Whenever heavy rains strike during the summer, that building’s roof leaks, which saturates the wall in the Lidgerwood clinic and has caused minor flooding, said Teresa Hansen, who serves on the Rural Health Board.
That eye sore was torn down Jan. 10 because it didn’t make sense to keep spending — wasting — money on clean-up any longer, Hansen said.
After last year’s heavy rain in the summer, the board spent a lot of money to have steam cleaners clean up after the clinic building that flooded because the wall next to that dilapidated building was just saturated, Hansen said.
“(The building) was an eyesore and could fall down at any moment with a good wind. It was a safety hazard and it kept flooding. You’re just throwing money away,” she said.
The clinic board had looked for someone to tear the building down for about five years, she said. The work was done by Jade Bommersbach, who owns JBX Excavating out of Hankinson. There is still some exterior repair work that has to be done to the clinic building, which will happen this spring when the weather warms, Hansen said.
This building’s removal comes right when the clinic board is gearing up for its annual fundraiser, “Paint the Town Red,” which will be held Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Lidgerwood KC Hall. Proceeds from this year’s clinic fundraiser will help pay for the thousands of dollars it cost to have the dilapidated building torn down, Hansen said.
This year’s Paint the Town Red will feature food, games and live music by Terry Nelson & Friends. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., while dinner of either prime rib or chicken breast over rice will be served at 6:30 p.m. Other menu items include mashed potatoes, a special corn, lettuce salad with poppy seed dressing and homemade cheesecake. There also will be a treat table available throughout the event, so help yourself, Hansen said.
Paint the Town Red is a chance to dress up and shake off those winter blahs. It’s a fancy event, said board member Julie Falk earlier, but not so fancy that people can’t come in their jeans.
There will be a live auction, meat raffles and games to keep everyone entertained throughout the evening.
Tickets cost $30 per person and are available from any board member. In Hankinson, tickets can also be purchased at Hankinson Drug. In Lidgerwood, tickets are available at Julie’s Pharmacy and Popp Hardware. Tickets include a full meal, live music and one free drink.
“It’s the perfect date night, so bring your wallet,” Hansen said. “Come out and have a good time in the middle of this cold, cold winter. It’s fun to dress up, have a candle-lit dinner served to you.”
