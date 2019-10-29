Get to know our Rotary Students of Month

Ten area high school juniors were selected October Rotary Students of the Month. They are Abigail Post of Hankinson, Douglas Burvee of Fairmount, Kendra Kaczynski of Lidgerwood, Samantha Hendrickson of Richland 44, Brooke Hanson of Wyndmere, Adam Ohm and Daniel Erlandson of Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Braylyn St. Aubin, Madison Bohn and Chloe Rubish of Wahpeton.
Abigail received numerous awards while attending Hankinson High School — first and third place at state science fairs, was a presenter at International Science and Engineering Fair, starred at state band and choir, took first place in the North Dakota Voice of Democracy contest, has perfect attendance and various math competition awards.
She is involved in volleyball, track, drama, student council, Teens for Life, science fair, Day of Caring, various band and choir festivals and North Dakota Governor’s School.
Douglas is class president, vice president for student council, is a Fairmount High School Honor Roll student, letterwinner in tennis, where he was named most improved. He took fourth place for second flight doubles at the West Fargo invite and second in a regional academic competition.
He participates in tennis, student council, youth group, is a student manager for girls tennis, Explore America, is a volunteer at Ruby’s Pantry, participates in academic team and plays piano.
Kendra is an honor roll student at Lidgerwood High School, took first at regionals in one act play, starred at state in both choir and band, took third place at state track with the 4-by-800 meter relay team and third place at the regional speech competition in the speech to inform category.
She participates in volleyball, basketball, track, drama, speech and FBLA.
Samantha is a member of the National Honor Society, received multiple awards in sports and is an FCCLA state participant while attending Richland 44 High School.
She is involved in volleyball, basketball, FCCLA, student council and FFA.
Brooke is a member of the North Dakota Honor Society, is a honor roll student, member of National Society of High School Scholars and is American Red Cross CPR certified.
She is involved in speech and Spanish Club at Wyndmere High School.
Adam received the Run with Randy award, was named Student of Excellence, received the AMC math test award is a Knights of Columbus free throw champion and junior class treasurer while attending Breckenridge High School.
He participates in basketball, baseball, football, fishing team, Mathletes, praise band and student council.
Daniel took sixth at state wrestling, is a MNGWL wrestling state champion, was a Breckenridge High School AMC 10 champion last year and was nominated for the Minnesota Excel Award this year.
He is involved in football, wrestling, track, American Legion baseball, Mathletes, Knowledge Bowl, speech and DECA.
Braylyn is a black belt in Tae Kwon Do, an honor roll student and received multiple star ratings in state band competitions.
She is involved in choir, band, jazz band, dance, cheerleading, gymnastics and Tae Kwon Do while attending Wahpeton High School.
Madison is a two-time state golf participant and honor roll student.
She participates in golf at Wahpeton High School.
Chloe is an honor roll student, is a star junior with Wahpeton High School’s FFA program, where she is also FFA treasurer.
She is involved with swimming, tennis, FFA, DECA and student council.
