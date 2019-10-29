Goblins, ghouls and ghosts, oh my

Move over Great Pumpkin of Charlie Brown fame. Paul Kuzel can give you a run for your money.
Kuzel may be a farmer, but his true love — besides his wife Stephanie and sons Brady and Brock — is raising pumpkins. All sizes, shapes and colors of pumpkins line the Kuzel farmstead in rural Lidgerwood — thousands of pumpkins carefully tended by Kuzel and his family each summer.
All this painstaking care is performed so the Kuzels, along with their friends and relatives, can harvest the pumpkins and then create an eye-catching display alongside N.D. Highway 18.
Kuzel wants more pumpkins each year, which makes his son Brock cringe. Brock wasn’t sure how many pumpkins were in this year’s display. Hundreds? Thousands? Millions? That last one might be a stretch, but it felt like it with the amount of work that goes into raising so many pumpkins.
“Too many,” Brock said, with a good-natured grin. “My dad wanted more.”
This year the Kuzel display has a patriotic theme.
While the number of pumpkins varies each year, what hasn’t changed is the amount of time it takes to set up this fall display — an entire weekend to create a masterpiece with about 20 people to pick, cart, load, paint and create since the number of pumpkins is more than the Kuzels can handle alone in their 14th year of decorating beside the highway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.