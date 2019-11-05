Google to fund Wick program

Google announced it is providing funding for Wick Communications’ initiative to create a journalist-curated, hyperlocal social media platform.
The news came as part of Google’s larger announcement of recipients of its inaugural North America Google News Initiative (GNI) Challenge funding to support projects that drive digital innovation and develop new business models. GNI is funding 34 projects, selected from a competitive process of 269 applications.
Wick’s Neighborhood Assisted Bureau Reporting project will establish a responsible, journalist-curated neighborhood social media platform for Wick-served communities based out of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Tucson, Arizona. Journalist product managers will cultivate healthy discourse in the Midwest communities of Fergus Falls, Breckenridge, Minnesota, Wahpeton and southern Arizona communities of Sierra Vista, Bisbee, and Benson, periodically bringing community members together in real life for events and discussions.
“We’re honored to be recipients of the inaugural GNI Challenge, assisting our advancement of community information and connections through a locally monitored, socially responsible neighborhood platform,” said Francis Wick, president and CEO of Wick Communications.
The Google News Initiative is providing funding for 70 percent of the project, which will include the hiring of two journalist product managers in each region.
Wick Communications is a family-owned media company, with its home office in Sierra Vista. The company publishes newspapers in Arizona, Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota and Washington.
“The popularity of social media platforms such as Facebook and Nextdoor demonstrates there is an interest in a conversation-first approach to local news and information,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, Wick digital media director. “In our pilot usability testing, though, potential subscribers have indicated a willingness to provide financial support for local content that provides context and answers the why and the how of these conversations.”
Wick Editorial Director Dan Shearer sees a unique opportunity for traditional newsrooms in the digital space.
“We’ve observed that social media seems to generate more questions than it answers,” Shearer said. “Our journalists are trained to find the answers to these questions.”
Wick said the company will keep striving to try new methods to serve communities, and thanked readers for their support.
“As media continues to navigate a changing and complex environment, Wick will continue to work on new opportunities to serve our local audiences,” he said. “We may not always succeed, but not trying is definitive in itself. As local readers and community members who support your hometown paper, thank you for caring, for supporting, and recognizing that change may present more opportunities than it does challenges. We appreciate you embarking on this adventure with us.”
