Gov. Burgum begins North Dakota’s 68th Leg. Assembly

North Dakota is in a position of strength and infinite opportunity, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Bismarck.
Burgum delivered the 2023 State of the State Address on the first day of the 68th Legislative Assembly. While the tone was overall optimistic, the address did include discussion of employment issues.
A shortage of workers statewide continues to be North Dakota’s No. 1 barrier to economic growth, according to the governor’s office.
“Inflation and rising interest rates are eating away at family finances. Consumer prices in November were up over 7% from a year ago,” Burgum said. “Let’s show our working families in North Dakota that we understand their struggles by expediting this income tax relief legislation and making it one of the first bills to be signed this session.”
Burgum has been urging state legislators to approve a proposed income tax relief plan. It is described by his office as including the elimination of the state individual income tax for three out of five taxpayers. This would then “create the lowest flat-rate individual income tax in the nation.”
The proposal does not have support from North Dakota House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, Dem-NPL-District 44.
“The governor’s flat-tax is a giveaway to the wealthy,” Boschee stated after Burgum’s address. “The benefit to the top 2.5% of the richest North Dakotans is 25 times greater than it is to the bottom 62%. This doesn’t address the real tax concern, property tax relief, which North Dakotans have been demanding for years.”
On the roads, in the ground
Infrastructure was discussed in various ways during the address. State and local snowplow operators and first responders were thanked for their work during recent snowstorms and snow events.
“Burgum recognized North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) snowplow operator Michelle Fender-Nagle from the Valley City area for her 34 years of service, and Highway Patrol Trooper Alex Breitbach for his bravery during a Nov. 9 pileup on Interstate 94 near Jamestown where he narrowly escaped a semitrailer crushing his squad car,” the governor’s office stated.
Thanks were also given to state Sen Terry Wanzek, R-District 29, and state Rep. Mike Brandenburg, R-District 28, for their proposal that $20 million in emergency snow removal grants be allocated. The money would be awarded to various governments that have already exceeded their average snow removal budgets. Burgum is urging lawmakers to expedite the funding.
“The unprecedented start to the winter season has strained resources at every level of government. This historic weather calls for prompt action,” he said Tuesday. “As state leaders, we have an opportunity to act quickly to relieve pressures in communities across the state.”
North Dakota has made great progress on the NDDOT’S 10-year infrastructure plan, according to the governor. He cited the investing of $318 million so far this biennium to rebuild aging roads and bridges.
“With our proposed 2023-25 state budget’s unprecedented $2.4 billion investment in infrastructure projects across the state, we can accelerate this progress and can pave the way for future growth and economic prosperity,” Burgum said.
Carbon investments has potential, governor says
Tuesday’s address also included comments from Burgum on the role that carbon capture, storage and utilization (CCUS) plays in agriculture and energy advancement. He mentioned several projects, including Denbury Resources using carbon dioxide for enhanced oil recovery in Bowman County.
“Today, we’re on our way toward achieving carbon neutrality as a state by 2030, thanks to our extraordinary capacity to safely store over 252 billion tons of CO2, or 50 years of the nation’s CO2 output,” Burgum said. “And in the process, we can help secure the future of our state’s two largest industries, energy and agriculture.”