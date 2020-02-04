Gracie Kaczynski says, ‘I love the roar of the crowd’

Gracie Kaczynski loves hearing the crowd when she makes a good shot or crashes the boards to pull a rebound away from a competitor. In her first year playing varsity basketball, she said she wouldn’t have it any other way. Here is what Gracie has to say about her role on the Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds:
Question: What is it about sports that makes you want to participate? Answer: They inspire me. I have had all these amazing moments when the fans and everyone is cheering. I love this sport. I love getting out there, going onto the court, playing for everybody.
Question. This is your first year playing varsity basketball. You bypassed JV ball and went straight to varsity. Has that been a hard adjustment for you? Answer: Right away it was. I was nervous. Everybody on the team is always picking me up, so I’ve grown into it.
Question: Would you rather play varsity or JV? Answer: Varsity. You get more excitement. I feel like on varsity, it’s just amazing.
Question: What is it like being on this team? Answer: Everybody is always building each other up, always trying to boost everybody up. My team is awesome.
Question: Are you hard on yourself if you miss a basket or defensive assignment? Answer: I take it pretty hard. I have to make those bunnies, I just got to get them.
Question: Offense or defense, which is more fun? Answer: Offense. The boards, I love getting to them first and beating the other team.
