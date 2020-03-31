Grandpa Bender knew frugal living and hard work

You may remember the TV series, “The Waltons,” a Depression-era slice of Americana based on Earl Hamner’s experiences in the Virginia hills. The series reflected one family’s good-natured resilience and resourcefulness in hard times.
Every evening when the lights were turned off, the stillness was broken by voices saying good night.
As Americans settle into an extended routine of isolation — for farmers and ranchers it’s pretty much business as usual — we find ourselves still well-connected to the world around us through technology. Not only can you call grandma at the nursing home, you can Facetime or Skype.
I remembered a conversation I had with my Grandpa Bender in the mid-1980s. He mentioned his brother’s new pickup, how nice it was, and I said, “Grandpa, let’s go to Wishek right now and buy one from Pfeifle Chevrolet.” He was a Chevy man. But he was uncertain about the future of the economy.
He and Grandma were married in the heart of the Depression, started with $10 bucks and a cow, and soon went broke. But through persistent frugal living and hard work, they were successful. I assured him that nothing like a depression was even possible anymore — modern society had evolved past that. But he wanted to save his nest egg for his family — for his grandkids. “Grandpa,” I said, “The best way for things to work out is for you to spend your last dime the day you die. You don’t owe us anything.”
A few years later we had the 1987 market crash, then the Dot.com crash in 2000, 9/11 after that and the Great Recession in 2007. With each of those events, my grandfather looked smarter. I remember him as a genius.
I putzed along and thought of friends and neighbors who aren’t doing well, and said a few prayers at 35 mph in the glow of a reverent orange sunset.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.